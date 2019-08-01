Midlands Peat Region accepted onto the European Union’s Platform for Coal Regions in Transition

The Midland peat region has been accepted onto the European Union's Platform for Coal Regions in Transition.

Offaly Fine Gael TD, Marcella Corcoran Kennedy has welcomed the confirmation from her Government colleague, the Minister for Communications, Climate Action and the Environment, Richard Bruton TD.

Speaking after a meeting between Oireachtas members and Minister Bruton in Tullamore, Deputy Corcoran Kennedy commented,“I welcome Minister Bruton’s prompt response to my call to meet all the stakeholders and recognise that he has been proactive in ensuring Bord na Móna’s transition from brown to green is just for the Midlands region. In spite of much of the unhelpful and inaccurate commentary by leading opposition members, the Government has successfully applied to join the coal regions platform, at its first opportunity.

“This is a difficult time for the workers and communities affected by Bord na Móna’s decarbonisation transition and it is important that the information on this process remains correct and accurate. Such is the scale of potential job losses, it is imperative that all public representatives work together in the interests of all the workers and communities impacted.”

The Offaly TD stated that since Bord na Móna announced its decarbonisation transition strategy last October, she has been working closely with Minister Bruton to ensure that Offaly and the wider region receives the additional support and assistance that it requires to respond to the challenges faced by Bord na Móna and ESB’s decarbonisation.

She continued, “Minister Bruton in conjunction with Bord na Móna presented a strong case to the European Commissioner for Climate Action and Energy, Miguel Arias Cañete. Earlier this month Commissioner Cañete announced that the Midlands Peat Region was accepted as a member of the Platform. Membership of the Platform enables the Midlands region to avail of the support of a dedicated country team of experts to assist with the development of strategies and projects for the region, focusing in particular on the employment challenges faced by the workers affected by efforts to decarbonise our economy.

“Minister Bruton’s Climate Action Plan includes a number of actions specifically on Just Transition that will ensure the workers and communities are supported in continuing their working careers whether through re-skilling or upskilling. With 92% of Actions completed in Minister Bruton’s Action Plan for Jobs he has shown he is a Minister who can deliver.

“At a series of meetings at Áras an Chontae in Tullamore yesterday, Minister Bruton met with all stakeholders including local Oireachtas members and representatives from the Midland Regional Skills Forum, Offaly Transition Team and the Regional Enterprise Strategy. The Minister also met with Bord na Móna management and workers’ representatives at its Headquarters in Newbridge yesterday morning.

“Minister Bruton confirmed that the ESB, as the applicant to An Bord Pleanála are in the process of examining all of the options on foot of the decision to refuse West Offaly Power’s planning application to co-fire the plant with biomass. The Government is liaising with Bord na Móna and the ESB to consider the impact of this decision and to respond to appropriately.

“The Taoiseach and the entire Cabinet has committed to a just transition for workers affected in Offaly and the Government is in the process of drawing up a just transition plan to secure alternative employment for everyone affected. The plan will involve examination of all of Bord na Móna’s assets and the decomissioning and restoration of bogs and retrofitting.”