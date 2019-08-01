IRELAND WEATHER FORECAST: Weather set to more unsettled for Bank Holiday weekend

The weather in Ireland is set to take a downward turn on Saturday, Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday with a chance of thunderstorms on Monday although there should still be considerable spells of dry and bright weather to enjoy.

That's according to Offaly forecaster Cathal Nolan who has posted his latest weather forecast for Ireland on the Midlands Weather Channel on Facebook

The weather forecast for Saturday is for a bright start with showery rain extending across most parts of the country. It is a similar forecast for Sunday while Cathal is forecasting the possibility of thunderstorms in places on Bank Holiday Monday.

In his post, Cathal states,

"Saturday looks like starting off dry across most of the country, however showery rain in the southwest will spread northeastwards during the day, but eastern areas may hold dry for most of the day. Highs up to 22 degrees Celsius.

"Sunday again looks like starting off pretty dry and settled with some sunshine, however further showery rain is set to develop during the late morning and early afternoon before becoming more widespread. Highs of between 19-22 degrees Celsius.

"Monday currently looks like starting off rather dry and bright with some sunshine, but showers are likely to develop across the country, some of which may be thundery. More organised pulses of thundery rain are likely to develop in the southwest on Monday evening before transferring to the remaining areas on Monday night, with a weather advisory in place here at the MWC already."