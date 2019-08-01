Laois/Offaly gardai catch drug driver doing crazy speed on motorway in Midlands

Laois/Offaly gardai have caught a driver who subsequently tested positive for drugs doing a phenomenal speed on a stretch of motorway in the Midlands.

The driver was clocked at 178kph on the M7 motorway on Wednesday. The driver was tested for drugs and the result came back positive for opiates.

The driver was arrested and gardai say a court appearance is to follow.

