Latest figures show Offaly has highest homelessness rate in Midlands

Despite a slight drop in the month on month figures, the latest statistics from the Department of Housing, Planning & Local Government show that Offaly has by far the largest number of homeless people in the Midlands.

The latest Homelessness Report for June 2019 shows that 51 people in Offaly were in some form of Temporary or Emergency Accommodation.

That figure shows a drop in the number of homeless people in the county which stood at 53 in May and 57 in March however it is the same number as were on the monthly report in January.

The figures also show that Offaly has by far the highest number of homeless people in the Midlands. The report for June showed that there were 21 people homeless in Laois, 29 in Westmeath and just six in Longford.