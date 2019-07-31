Gardai investigating two serious late night assaults in Tullamore

Gardai in Tullamore are investigating two serious assaults that took place in the town.

Both incidents took place in the early hours of last Thursday morning, July 25 at approximately 1am.

A woman in her 20s was struck by a glass at a licensed premises in the William Street area of Tullamore. The woman suffered facial injuries.

Shortly after that incident, a man in his 30s was assaulted by a number of males on William Steet in Tullamore. He received serious head injuries.

Anyone who may have witnessed either incident, or who may have information, can contact Tullamore Garda Station on (057) 932 7600.