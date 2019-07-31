Record cracking Offaly hen 'layed' to rest in fitting style

A record breaking Offaly hen has been 'layed' to rest in a style befitting her status.

Owned by John Dolan in Bangher up to her demise earlier this year, Marmalade delivered an astonishing five clutches of chickens per year over four and a half years including ten clutches in the space of two calendar years. Incredibly Marmalade had 181 live chicks over the course of her life.

And now as befits a hen of her status, Marmalade has been stuffed by taxidermist Jim Corcoran and will forever be a part of the Dolan family.

The family already has another record breaker on their hands as another hen, Sally, had two clutches of live chickens in just 55 days. READ MORE ABOUT SALLY HERE