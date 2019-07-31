Landmark Tullamore building has been put up for sale for staggering price

A landmark property in Tullamore is on the market for a staggering price.

The instantly recognisable Grand Canal House on Columcille Stret is on the market for €950,000.

It is described as an imposing three-storey office development commanding a pivotal position for all incoming traffic entering the town from a northerly direction.

It consists of two large commercial ground-floor units and a three-storey office block. The commercial units have current tenants while there are three vacant units in the office block. The entire floor area is in excess of 15,000 Sq.Ft.

The site has excellent parking to the rear for 16 cars. The property is zoned as mixed use.

