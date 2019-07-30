Weather forecast for Ireland from Met Eireann for the coming days

The weather forecast for Ireland for the coming days from Met Erieann is the weather to be more settled on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday with some sunny spells but at present it looks set to turn unsettled for the weekend with showers and more prolonged periods of rain at times.

The weather forecast for Wednesday for Ireland from Met Eireann is for it to be mostly cloudy in the southwest and west on Wednesday with a few patches of rain or drizzle at first. Elsewhere, mostly dry with sunny spells and just isolated showers. Maximum temperatures 16 to 19 degrees under cloud but ranging 20 to 23 degrees in sunshine. Moderate northwest breezes.

According to Met Eireann, Wednesday night will be mainly dry with clear spells and perhaps one or two isolated showers. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees.

The weather forecast for Thursday for Ireland from Met Eireann is for it to be mainly dry with sunny spells. A few showers may develop in the afternoon, these most likely in the east. Quite warm with highest temperatures of 18 to 22 degrees with light variable breezes.

The weather forecast for Friday for Ireland from Met Eireann says that it will be mainly dry with sunny spells. Cloud will increase in the west later and rain will develop in the southwest in the evening. It will be warm with highest temperatures of 19 to 23 degrees and light to moderate south to southeast breezes. On Friday night, rain will spread northeastwards across most of the country.

Chart shows forecast pressure and precipitation every 6 hours for 7 days.https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/xeIpu26uyg — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 30, 2019

According to Met Eireann, Saturday will be mostly cloudy with showers or longer spells of rain in many areas. The north and east Ulster may stay mainly dry. Highest temperatures of 20 to 23 degrees with light to moderate southeast breezes.

At the moment, according to Met Eireann, Sunday and the early days of next week look like being a bit more unsettled with showers or longer spells of rain at times and highest temperatures between about 18 and 22 degrees.