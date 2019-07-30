WEATHER FORECAST: Forecaster warns of thunderstorms across many areas this evening

A forecaster has warned of hazardous driving conditions as isolated thunderstorms are expected to break out across many areas of Leinster and possibly Ulster over the coming hours.

Offaly forecaster Cathal Nolan from the Midland Weather Channel posted the following on his Facebook page this afternoon.

"Isolated thunderstorms are expected to break out across many areas of Leinster and possibly south Ulster over the coming hours, with some strong thunderstorm activity already occurring across south and west Dublin, now pushing into northwest Wicklow and east Kildare.

Lightning, surface water and isolated spot flooding are all likely hazards, with driving conditions under such storms becoming dangerous."