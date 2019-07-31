Incredible number of dogs ended up in Offaly Pound in 2018

An incredible number of dogs ended up in the Offaly Pound in 2018 according to statistics published by the Department of Rural and Community Development.

In total 500 dogs, excluding greyhounds, entered the pound in 2018 with only Tipperary (502) and Wexford (809) having higher numbers.

However while a large number went through the lone facility in Offaly, the statistics show that Offaly is one of the better counties when it comes to moving the dogs out of the pound.

Of the 500 dogs that went through the pound in Tullamore, 225 were strays, 245 were surrendered and 30 were seized.

Of that number, 58 were reclaimed, 139 were rehomed while 303 were transferred to Dog Welfare Groups. A total of 11 dogs were euthanised while three died of natural causes.

In Kerry, 125 of 347 dogs that entered the pound were euthanised according to the statistics.