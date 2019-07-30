Just 1% of national property transactions took place in Offaly in 12 month period

There were 578 residential property transactions in Offaly, in the twelve months to April 2019, with an average price of €161,938.

That's according to the latest GeoView Residential Buildings Report, prepared by EY-DKM Economic Advisory on behalf of GeoDirectory. Just 5% of these were for new properties while Tullamore is the town with the highest average property price in the county.

The number for Offaly accounts for just 1% of the residential property transactions nationally.

54,709 residential properties were purchased in Ireland in the twelve months to April 2019, of which 21.1% were for new properties. This is 2.1 percentage points higher than the same period last year. In commuter counties such as Meath (40.2%), Kildare (34.7%) and Wicklow (25.4%) the proportion of new properties purchased was much higher than the national average.

Nationally, the average house price in the twelve months to April 2019 was €289,146, an increase of €15,940 or 5.8% on the 2018 figure. Once Dublin is excluded, the average house price is €214,679.

Only three counties recorded prices higher than the national average. These were Dublin (€432,327), Wicklow (€341,217) and Kildare (€297,356), while Meath, Cork, Kilkenny, Galway and Louth were the only other counties to record average prices over €200,000.

The county with the lowest average property price was Longford at €115,330, followed by neighbouring counties Leitrim (€116,468) and Donegal (€122,953).