More than 200 dwellings added to Offaly stock in twelve month period

A total of 203 new dwellings in Offaly were added to the GeoDirectory database in the twelve months to June 2019.

That's according to the latest GeoView Residential Buildings Report, prepared by EY-DKM Economic Advisory on behalf of GeoDirectory.

Nationally, 24,773 new residential dwellings were added to the GeoDirectory database the past twelve months, representing 1.2% of the total national residential housing stock. The vast majority of these addresses were located in urban centres and on the east coast.

Over 50% of the total new addresses were added in the Greater Dublin Area, with 7,319 (29.5%) of these found in county Dublin. At the other end of the scale, Leitrim recorded the fewest new addresses, adding only 93. Longford (109), Cavan (164), Offaly (203) and Roscommon (230) rounded out the five counties in the country with the fewest new addresses.

The report shows that 98 buildings were under construction in Offaly in June 2019. Nationally, 14,107 buildings were classified as under construction last month, a 52.5% increase on the same period last year.

Residential construction activity in Ireland in June 2019 (14,107) compares favourably to previous years, with 9,251 residential buildings under construction in 2018, 5,966 in 2017, 4,375 in 2016 and 3,786 in 2015.

Almost a third of buildings under construction were located in Dublin (30.1%), while the Greater Dublin Area accounted for over half of total construction activity (51.5%). Construction activity was weakest in Connacht and Ulster, recording only 8.7% and 4.7% of the overall total respectively.