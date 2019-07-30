Offaly's Miss Universe Ireland contestant all set for Final Show after pamper party

Last week saw the launch of this year’s 2019 Miss Universe Ireland where Zero One Salon hosted an indulgent, glamorous pamper evening for contestants, special guests and the general public.

Among those at the event was Offaly's contestant in the Miss Universe Ireland Grand Final, Edenderry's Angelique Kilgallon.

This was the finalist's final hurrah before they grace the stage at the grand final of Miss Universe Ireland which takes place on Thursday, August 1 in the Round Room at the Mansion House, Dublin 2. Tickets are still available and are available for purchase via eventbrite.

Angelique is an inspiring entrepreneur that is hoping to set up a business that will be involved in the beauty industry. She feels that people don’t understand the concept of why women wear makeup. She believes it is for confidence and for feeling beautiful in your own skin and body.

She loves witnessing the transformation of people after seeing a make-up artist – they come out confident and proud of who they are. Angelique is also passionate about establishing youth cafes in Ireland that are open to the public that suffer from domestic violence. Her dedication is resulting from her own personal experiences with the subject and the lack of services she felt were available to her during her childhood.

She wants to establish campaigns and push social media to make domestic violence issues, services, and helplines more aware in Ireland. She would like to see websites, live chat lines, and her cafes become sanctuaries for those abused.

VIP guests on the night at the pamper party included January Winters, Fionnuala Jones and James Butler who were treated to cocktails and refreshments upon arrival. The reigning Miss Universe Ireland 2018, Gráinne Gallanagh was also there to divulge her top beauty secrets along with this year’s chosen finalists.

Director Brittany Mason welcomed guests before they indulged in some complimentary beauty treatments provided by this year’s sponsors. Zero One Salon was on hand to provide hair styling , makeovers were lead by Make Up Forever, the manicure station was run by Leeson Beauty Lounge, Beauty Belle and Crystal Nails while facials were given from the expert therapists at Dundrum Cosmetic Clinic. Each guest left with a gorgeous goody bag filled with a selection of vouchers and treats from the sponsors.

The pamper party also acted as an unofficial homecoming for Gráinne following her return from Miami Swimweek where she was the first ever Irish woman to walk the infamous catwalks. Gráinne made history last year as she made Top 5 in Europe and placed in the final 20 at Miss Universe 2018 making Ireland one of only 5 countries that currently holds back to back top 20 placements at Miss Universe.

For more information on Miss Universe Ireland visit missunivereseirealnd.eu and to keep up to date with all the finalists in the run-up to the final follow @missuniverseireland across all social channels.