Weather forecast for Ireland from Met Eireann for the coming days

The weather forecast for Ireland for the coming days from Met Eireann is for mixed weather with some sunny spells and showers and more prolonged spells of rain at times.

The weather forecast for Tuesday for Ireland from Met Eireann is that it will be mostly cloudy with occasional showers. Across the eastern half of the country, the showers will merge into longer spells of rain with a few heavy bursts likely. The best of any bright or sunny intervals will be in the west. Highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees with moderate north to northwest breezes.

According to Met Eireann, on Tuesday night rain will largely die out but will be slow to clear eastern parts of Ulster and Leinster. Isolated showers in the west. Lows of 9 to 13 degrees, coolest in the southwest under clear skies. Winds generally light westerly but a fresher northwesterly wind will prevail over the east coast.

The weather forecast for Wednesday for Ireland from Met Eireann is for it to start cloudy for Ulster and north Leinster with patchy rain. It will clear gradually through the morning with bright spells developing. Cloud will build over western coasts in the afternoon bringing a few showers. Highs of 17 to 21 degrees in light to moderate northwest winds. Any showers dying out on Wednesday night, then it will be dry with a mix of cloud and clear spells. Lows of 10 to 13 degrees in a light northwest winds.

Chart shows forecast pressure and precipitation every 6 hours for 7 days.

According to Met Eireann, it will be dry for much of the country on Thursday. Isolated showers at first in the west, then a few more will develop in the afternoon, especially on southern coasts. Highs of 17 to 21 degrees in a light northwest breeze with local sea breezes in the afternoon.

The weather forecast for Friday is for it to be similar to Thursday. It will be dry and bright with a few showers developing for the afternoon, especially around coastal regions. Highs of 18 to 22 degrees in light variable winds.

There is still uncertainty with regards the weekend according to Met Eireann. Current indications are that rain will move up from the south on Saturday, mainly to affect Munster with isolated showers elsewhere. There is a risk of further rain on Sunday.