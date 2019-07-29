Bishop strongly condemns 'wilful and malicious assault' on mosque

A Bishop has strongly condemned the vandalism of the Maryam Mosque in Galway on Sunday night.

Bishop Brendan Kelly said he was 'dismayed and shocked' at the 'wilful and malicious assault' on the mosque and he wholeheartedly condemned the actions of the perpetrators.

Bishop Kelly commented," later today I will visit my good friend Iman Ibrahim Noonanto to assure him of my personal support and prayers and to convey to him the very deep sense of outrage felt across our community. An attack on a place of worship is an assault on God and an assault on all people of faith. We stand in solidarity with our Muslim neighbours. With them, we reject violence, we reject division and we reject hate."

He added, "in this festive week for Galway, I ask all people of good-will to keep Galway Muslims in their hearts and prayers and to continue showing our fine and welcoming city in its best possible light."

Windows were broken during the attack and locks were broken. During the incident, camera equipment was stolen.

It is the second act of vandalism on the mosque with the first incident occurring in 2017.