Forecaster warns of risk of thunderstorms and spot flooding for parts of Ireland on Tuesday

There is a risk of thunderstorms with isolated spot flooding in parts of Ireland on Tuesday according to an Offaly forecaster.

Cathal Nolan from Midland Weather Channel has put out a Thunderstorm Warning on his Facebook page. Parts of Offaly are covered by the warning.

Cathal explained, "A deep area of low pressure centered just off the coast of Brittany, France, is gradually pushing northeastwards and will become stationary over Cornwall, Britain by tonight. Its associated weather fronts will bring some rain, possibly heavy for a time this evening and overnight to much of south and east Munster, and south Leinster."

He added, "however, its during tomorrow afternoon and evening that the risk of some thunderstorm activity will be highest across large parts of Leinster and the far southeast of Munster. Heavy showers will quickly develop across the east of the country, with the showers becoming thundery in nature from around midday onward. The main risks associated with these particular storms will be for isolated spot flooding and dangerous driving conditions. Please take care if you are on the roads during any of these downpours tomorrow."