Reassurances to those affected by West Offaly power plant decision welcomed

Reassurances to those affected by the negative An Bord Pleanala decision regarding West Offaly power plant have been welcomed by an Offaly TD

The Taoiseach’s comments about the future of the West Offaly power station are a welcome reassurance for people in the region according to Offaly Fine Gael TD, Marcella Corcoran Kennedy.

She welcomed comments made by the Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, following a detailed discussion about the matter at a meeting of the Cabinet.

“The Taoiseach has confirmed that the whole of Cabinet engaged in a very detailed discussed about the recent decision by An Bord Pleanála not to give planning permission for the West Offaly power station to move to biomass,” she said.

“The Minister for Communications, Climate Action and the Environment, Richard Bruton TD, has confirmed to me that he will be holding a number of meetings on Wednesday in Tullamore. I very much welcome the urgency with which Minister Bruton is responding, following this devastating news last week. Minister Bruton will meet with Bord na Móna management and workers, local Oireachtas members and representatives from the Midland Regional Skills Forum, Offaly Transition Team and the Regional Enterprise Strategy."

The offaly TD continued, "there are so many questions that need to be answered in terms of the future of Bord na Móna’s assets; the workshops and the company’s vast land bank across Offaly and the Midlands. The workers need certainty and having spoken to many of the workers since this news broke, the lack of clarity at this stage for the dedicated workforce is of major concern. It is hugely important that different packages are put in place that tailor for the needs of each worker. Depending on the age profile, some workers will want to avail of upskilling and retraining.

She said that An Bord Pleanála’s decision had the potential to deliver 'a devastating blow to the region' and she very much welcomed the commitments of her colleagues at Cabinet to ensure that those impacted by the decision are protected.

“Before the end of 2020 work will be done to ensure that compulsory redundancies are avoided and that a package is put in place for those who want to retire early or take early redundancy. The Government has committed to using the coming months to draw up a just transition plan to find alternative employment for everyone affected. This will look at things like the diversification of Bord na Móna, retrofitting or the restoration of bogs.

“I welcome that this is to the fore of the minds of my colleagues in Cabinet as I have been very clear that as we move to meet our climate targets we need to ensure that there is a ‘Just Transition’ that is fair and that does not cause job losses.

“Alternative employment must be found for everyone who will be affected by the move away from peat in the midlands where it is such a vital part of our local economy.

“The Taoiseach said this poses a big test for the Government in terms of how we manage the transition away from fossil fuels and I am confident that Fine Gael will not be found wanting in this respect,” Deputy Corcoran Kennedy concluded.