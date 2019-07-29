Shane Lowry pushing reset button after 'one hell of a week'

Shane Lowry says it is 'time to push the reset button' after 'one hell of a week'.

In a tweet on Sunday evening, he thanked everyone who sent kind messages from the bottom of his heart and also thanked his sponsors.

Eight days ago, the Offaly golfer took on and beat the best the world had to offer in The Open in Royal Portrush and since then he has been celebrating his remarkable achievement.

It started on the Sunday night in Dublin where he belted out a brilliant version of The Fields of Athenry and it continued on Tuesday night when an estimated 15,000 people turned out for his homecoming in Clara.

He also visited Temple Street Children's Hospital and his whirlwind week was rounded off on Saturday when he took a lap of honour to a standing ovation in Croke Park.