WATCH: Open champion Shane Lowry given hero's welcome in Croke Park

Open champion Shane Lowry received a hero's welcome when he was introduced to the crowd in Croke Park over the weekend.

Thirty-seven years after his father Brendan became an All Ireland champion on the hallowed ground, Shane proudly held the Claret Jug aloft and was beaming with obvious pride as the Kilkenny and Limerick fans all got to their feet to applaud him.

MORE TO SEE: Open champion Shane Lowry continues victory tour with very special stop

It crowned a truly remarkable week for the Offaly man who joined the pantheon of golfing greats by becoming a Major champion.