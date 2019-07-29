Speeding driver who was twice legal alcohol limit arrested in Midlands
Speeding driver who was twice legal alcohol limit arrested by Longford gardaí
A speeding driver, who was also found to be twice the legal alcohol limit, has been arrested in the Midlands
An Garda Síochána tweeted via the @GardaTraffic account that Longford Roads Policing Unit detected a driver travelling at 97kph in a 60kph zone. A Roadside breath test failed for alcohol.
The driver was arrested and a subsequent station test found the driver was twice the legal limit.
Court proceedings will follow.
