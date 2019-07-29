Speeding driver who was twice legal alcohol limit arrested in Midlands

A speeding driver, who was also found to be twice the legal alcohol limit, has been arrested in the Midlands

An Garda Síochána tweeted via the @GardaTraffic account that Longford Roads Policing Unit detected a driver travelling at 97kph in a 60kph zone. A Roadside breath test failed for alcohol.

The driver was arrested and a subsequent station test found the driver was twice the legal limit.

Court proceedings will follow.