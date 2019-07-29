Culprits will be barred - Anger at repeated vandalism outside shop in Offaly village

A shop in an Offaly village has taken to social media to highlight repeated acts of vandalism at its premises.

Pullough Community Shop posted pictures of a number of incidents that have happened in recent weeks.

The shop stated that on Saturday evening, a tyre planter was destroyed noting that a local woman spends a lot of time keeping the place looking clean and tidy.

The bike with plants at the shop was smashed two weeks ago. (See main picture)

MORE TO READ: 'Dangerous and crazy situation' being created due to lack of signage on Offaly road

The post asks parents to remind their children that the shop and youth space are there for them and adds that anyone found destroying property in and around the shop will be barred from the premises noting that 'too much time and hours' are put in by volunteers to allow this to continue.