Fundraiser set up for Offaly man who died tragically in Australia

A fundraiser has been set up for an Offaly man who was tragically killed in Australia last week.

Originally from Cloneygowan, Owen (Emmett) O'Connor had resided in Australia for the last ten years. He was tragically killed in an accident in Perth on July 21.

A Go Fund Me Page has been set up and close to $9,000 has already been pledged. The post on the Go Fund Me Page reads.

"This past Sunday morning, 21st July, we lost one of the kindest, caring and adoring husbands and father in a tragic accident. Emmet went out to watch Freo Dockers who were playing at Optus Stadium, a team who he madly supported and adored and unfortunately he never came home.

"Emmet was an amazing father, husband, son, brother, friend and colleague. His wife Tina and beautiful daughter Niamh need all of our support during this heartbreaking time.

"I’m asking for anyone who knew Emmet, and hopefully people who didn’t get the chance to meet him and laugh with him to donate any amount you can afford. Events like this can bring the best out in people so I’m hoping to show the O’ Connor family all the love and support we can give through this fundraiser."

His funeral is taking place in Australia but a Remembrance Mass takes place in St Mary's Church Raheen (eircode R35 KO96) on Monday July 29 at 7:30pm.