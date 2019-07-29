'Dangerous and crazy situation' being created due to lack of signage on Offaly road

A dangerous and crazy situation is being unnecessarily created for truck drivers on a road in Offaly due to lack of signage.

That's according to Councillor Robert McDermott who has expressed his concerns about the ongoing problems with traffic going through Fr. Paul Murphy Street, Edenderry.

Councillor McDermott commented, "two main problems exist which are easily solvable."

He noted that Fr. Paul Murphy Street gets an excessive amount of heavy goods vehicle traffic, which is as a result of Google Maps sending truck drivers down the street when trying to get to Kildare towns such as Newbridge and Naas.

“As we all know, this is a crazy situation as it’s impossible for these vehicles to pass under the Tunnel Bridge at the end of the road," he stated. "It creates a dangerous situation for the truck drivers when they try to turn as there is no safe turning space at this point. The bridge has been damaged more than once in the past and if this situation continues it will continue to be damaged, not to mention the fact that there remains potential for a serious accident to occur.”

Calling for clear and visible signage to warn trucks that there is no through access before they turn down into Fr. Paul Murphy Street from Fr. Kearns Street or JKL Street, Cllr McDermott added that there should also be a ‘safe turning zone’ created on the approach to the bridge, so that HGV drivers can safely reroute their journey, if they actually do drive towards the bridge.

Another issue that Cllr McDermott says causes concern is the operation of the junction between Fr. Paul Murphy Street, Fr. Kearns Street and JKL Street.

He said that commuters and residents experience traffic congestion at this junction on a daily basis and have asked him to investigate ways of improving the traffic flow at this junction.

Cllr McDermott said it’s 'nearly impossible' to figure out what traffic had right of way when negotiating this congested junction.

