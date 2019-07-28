Weather forecast for Ireland for tomorrow from Met Eireann

The weather forecast for tomorrow for Ireland from Met Eireann is for the day to start dry with rain spreading across many areas during the day.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Monday morning is for it to be dry in most areas however, showers or longer spells of rain will affect coastal areas of Connacht and Ulster. In the afternoon, rain will develop in the south and spread northwards over the southern half of the country. Highest temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees with light variable or easterly breezes.

It will be cloudy and wet for much of the country on Monday night as outbreaks of rain spread northwards, but parts of the north and east will stay dry. The rain will break up into showers towards dawn. Overnight lows of 11 to 13 degrees in light to moderate northerly breezes.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Tuesday is for a showery day, with risk of heavy or possibly thundery downpours in parts of midlands, east and south. Somewhat drier and brighter in the west and northwest, especially later in the day. Highs of 17 to 21 degrees. Winds will be light to moderate northwesterly, but they will be fresh at times along south and southeast coasts.