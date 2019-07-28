Planning permission sought for housing development in Offaly village

Planning permission is being sought from Offaly County Council for a housing development in an Offaly village.

James and Catherine Hamilton are seeking permission to build six houses at Dalgan in Geashill.

The development will consist of four, two-storey terraced houses and two semi-detached two-storey houses together with access to roadway.

Also included in the plans is on-site parking and a shared, private open space.

A decision is due from Offaly County Council in September.