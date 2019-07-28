Lauren living life to the max after incredible weight loss

A Portarlington woman is now living life to the max after losing an incredible amount of weight.

Lauren Geraghty from Portarlington lost an incredible 3st 5lb at her local Slimming World group.

Lauren had just returned home from holidays, she was looking at photos from the trip with friends and one picture in particular was the final straw that made her decide to change her life for the better.

Although she is quite young, Lauren had tried different weight loss programs from time to time without much success. She had heard a lot about her local slimming world group so she decided to give it a try.

Lauren like most members, was really nervous on that firsst night “would people judge her?”, “would she fail again?”. Walking through the doors is often the hardest step for people to take but once they find the courage to join, they soon discover a group of people from different backgrounds which are all facing the same challenges as each other.

She recalls, “Stephanie, my Consultant, was the first to greet me and I must admit that although I was a little apprehensive, when she told me that the weight would “drop off” me by eating loads of my favorite foods but by just shopping, cooking and eating a bit differently, I was determined to give it my all.”

Lauren left the meeting feeling confident about this new food plan and after hearing all of the members sharing recipes and food ideas she had a new found belief that she could be successful in her weight loss journey.

“All of the tips I got really helped me on my first week to get a fabulous weight loss, and I collected my 1stone award a few weeks later.”

As the weeks went on Lauren couldn’t believe her eyes as the weight did just start to fall off as Steph had said. At Slimming World eating healthy, hearty, food optimized dishes is encouraged, potatoes, rice, pasta, lean meat, chicken, fish, fruit, vegetables and more are all unlimited parts of the plan.

“I thought I’d struggle giving up all my favourite foods but I was surprised how many of them I can still enjoy freely by just making some small changes. I still have the occasional take away but I do find myself making healthier versions of my favourites at home like curry or taco chips.”

Lauren used to hate doing exercise, especially going walking with friends as she would get embarrassed by how easily she became out of breath compared to her friends.

“Body Magic” is the term used to describe any activity that helps improve a member’s fitness and is something that Lauren has embraced and now loves doing. In fact, she is the one that is now suggesting walks with friends and family.

Working shift is something that Lauren found challenging, but she soon realised that being prepared really helped. Working long hours meant she needed to protect herself and her journey. She says “allowing yourself half an hour to plan and prepare for your week ahead will really set you up for the best possible week. And bringing enough filling Free food with you is key.”

Before slimming world Lauren shied away from the cameras but now she’s one of the first in a picture. She enjoys shopping with friends to find new clothes to suit her amazing new shape. Her confidence in herself and what she can wear has completely done a 360. “I’m wearing clothes I never before felt I could wear and feeling amazing in them, I feel like I can finally dress for my age instead of for my size”.

Lauren says, “if I hadn’t walked into group that first night, I wouldn’t feel as confident as I do now. I’m enjoying things I never thought I would do before and enjoying living my life to the full. Slimming world isn’t just a quick fix, this is a lifestyle change and I enjoy building it into my everyday life. Staying to group is one of the most important things to do each week as I learn so much from all my fellow members and I get the support I need no matter what the result is on the scales. We all leave having a plan in place and I wouldn’t miss it for the world.”

Lauren is a proud member of Steph’s group in the Community Centre Portarlington, who meet every Monday evening 5.30pm and 7.30pm.