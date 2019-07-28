Open champion Shane Lowry continues victory tour with very special stop
Shane Lowry in Temple Street with staff and the Claret Jug
The Open champion, Shane Lowry, is continuing on his victory tour and today he made a very special stop.
The Offaly man, accompanied by his wife Wendy, took the time to stop into Temple Street Children's Hospital in Dublin with the Claret Jug.
The patients and staff were delighted with their visitors and smiles were certainly put on faces.
We were delighted to welcome our wonderful friends @ShaneLowryGolf and Wendy to our special hospital this morning! Thank you Shane and Wendy for putting smiles on our little patients and amazing staff! pic.twitter.com/J72ElEarDi— Temple Street (@Temple_Street) July 26, 2019
An absolute pleasure to meet @shanelowrygolf in @TempleStreetHos neonatal unit today. Time for all the staff, parents and most importantly the children. A complete gentleman and worthy champion. Huge excitement #theopen #templestreet #hero #claretjug #nicu #champion pic.twitter.com/aOHl8vHlIi— Michael Boyle (@MijkBoyle) July 26, 2019
He did it! Lovely visit from @ShaneLowryGolf, an absolute gentleman and brilliant with the children and families.— Irwin Gill (@IrwinGill) July 26, 2019
He also managed not to make a tall joke, which was more than Joe Schmidt managed when he visited a few years back.#shanelowry #theopen #templestreet #clarajug https://t.co/aqppwqszy7 pic.twitter.com/fp2KYOREzX
