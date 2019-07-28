Decision delayed on major housing development for Tullamore

A decision from Offaly County Council on a major housing development in Tullamore has been delayed after the local authority sought further information.

Daingean Road Residential Ltd is looking for permission to construct a total of 99 houses of various sizes on the Daingean Road. The site for the development is just before the bypass on the left-hand side adjacent to MACE store.

The proposed development will consist of 13 two-bedroomed, two-storey terraced houses, 17 three-bedroomed, two-storey terraced houses, 11 four-bedroomed, two-storey detached houses, 44 three-bedroomed, two-storey semi-detached houses and 14 two-bedroomed, two-storey masoinettes.

A decision will now be made once further information is supplied to Offaly County Council.