Plans to change protected Offaly building into apartments blocked

Plans that would have seen the conversion of a protected Offaly building and outbuildings into an apartment complex have been blocked by Offaly County Council.

An application was lodged with Offaly County Council in May for planning permission to develop the site at 41 JKL Street, Edenderry.

The plan was to convert the existing Manor House into four apartments with minor internal alterations within the existing building. The plans also sought to demolish an existing lean-to roof extension to rear south elevation with the erection of new tiered flat roof balconies and an extension in height to existing flat roof projection.

Permission was also be sought to change the use of an existing two storey outbuilding to two, two-bedroom apartments and to change the use of an existing single storey storage building to a one-bedroom apartment.

However Offaly County Council has refused permission for the development.