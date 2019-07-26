Weather forecast for Ireland for the weekend is looking promising

The weather forecast for Ireland for the weekend is for extended spells of dry weather with just the odd isolated shower on both days.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Saturday from Met Eireann is for it to be mainly dry with sunny spells and just the odd shower. Highest temperatures 17 to 20 degrees. Winds will be light westerly or variable. It will be dry on Saturday night apart from an isolated shower in the west. Minimum temperatures 10 to 13 degrees in moderate northwest breezes.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Sunday from Met Eireann states that much of the country will see sunny spells and just isolated showers. Later in the day a spell of rain is likely to develop over Ulster. Highest temperatures of 16 to 21 degrees, coolest in the north, in light northwest or variable breezes. Isolated showers overnight, otherwise dry. Minimum temperatures 10 to 14 degrees.

Monday is looking mainly dry as well with sunny intervals and just the chance of some rain in the south and isolated showers elsewhere. Highest temperatures again 17 to 21 degrees with light to moderate variable breezes.