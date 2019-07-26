Offaly car dealership granted permission to build new sales offices

An Offaly car dealership has been granted planning permission to build four new sales offices.

Liam Buckley Car Sales in Moneygall has sought planning permission from Offaly County Council to construct an office building to consist of the four sales offices, a reception area and a computer room.

To make way for the new building, and existing small building on site will be demolished.

Offaly County Council granted permission with three conditions.

MORE TO READ: Amended plans to build apartments and townhouses in Tullamore revealed