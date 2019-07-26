Amended plans to build apartments and townhouses in Tullamore revealed

An amended application has been lodged with Offaly County Council to demolish an apartment building to make way for the construction of townhouses and apartments in Tullamore.

An initial application for the site by Kraymount Properties had sought to construct eight, one bedroom, three storey, terraced townhouses on the site on Church Street beside the Tullamore river and adjacent to Kelly's Toymaster. That application was refused by Offaly County Council in April.

However the company now intends to apply for permission on the site again with amended plans.

The new planning application is still seeking to demolish the existing building but this time the plan is to replace it with two one-bedroom, three storey town houses and six one-bedroom apartments. There will be two apartments per storey.