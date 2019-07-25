Gardai issue appeal for information on man missing from Tullamore

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of Max Wong, 37 years, who is missing from the Patrick Street area of Tullamore since Monday, July 22

He is described as being 5'6", with black hair, of slim build with brown eyes. When last seen Max was wearing a black hooded zip up top, blue jeans, and black Vans runners. He wears glasses with black frames.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Gardai in Tullamore on 057 932 7600.