Two arrested after broad daylight fight in Midlands town today

Two men were arrested after a row broke out between them in broad daylight in today in a Midlands town.

The fight happened in the Lyster Square/James Fintan Lalor Avenue area of Portlaoise town centre around lunchtime on Thursday.

Traffic in the busy shopping area was brought to a standstill according to a witness. At least two garda cars pulled up to break up the incident.

Gardaí arrested two men at the scene and they were brought to Portlaoise Garda station.