Six Offaly projects share over €250,000 in Leader funding

Funding of €286,895 has been allocated to six projects under the LEADER programme. The funding was announced by the Minister for Rural and Community Development, Michael Ring TD. This follows an allocation of €534,935 for 12 projects in Offaly in May.

The funding is for the following projects.

€129,981 - The Charleville Centre in Tullamore towards the construction of a community garden at the back of the centre.

€112,230 - Pullough Community Centre for the development of additional meeting rooms, wheelchair-accessible toilet and store-room.

€24,550 - The Cloghan Community Development Association to carry out upgrades and improvement works at Millenium Park

€7,064 - Moneygall Community Garden towards the installation of a solar photovoltaic system, rain-water harvesting system and irrigation.

€13,069 - Two other projects have also been approved LEADER funding towards new equipment for a Holistic Centre and equipment for a counselling centre.

The allocation has been welcomed by Offaly TD Marcella Corcoran Kennedy.