Long standing Offaly business receives coveted All-Ireland Business All-Star

An Offaly based agricultural business has achieved a quality mark signifying it meets the highest standards of service and trust.

Casey Agri was awarded the coveted All-Ireland Business All-Star accreditation. Casey Agri is a family run business with Robert and Denise at the forefront. Robert worked alongside his dad Eamon Casey for many years in his business Eamon Casey Tractors.

Casey Agri is located on the Laois/Offaly border outside Portarlington just off the R423. Casey Argi has long supplied customers not only in the Midlands, but also all-around Ireland with a variety of used equipment and new top-class machinery.

This is an independently verified standard mark for indigenous businesses, based on rigorous selection criteria.

The accreditation is overseen by the prestigious All-Ireland Business Foundation, whose adjudication panel is chaired by Dr Briga Hynes of the Kemmy Business School at the University of Limerick and Kieran Ring, CEO of the Global Institute of Logistics.

Dr Hynes said the accreditation, which is now held by over 350 firms, is needed by the thousands of small and medium businesses which operate to their own standards, but have nothing to measure them by.

“We evaluate a company’s background, trustworthiness and performance, and we speak to customers, employees and vendors,” she said. “We also anonymously approach the company as a customer and report back on the experience. The business goes through at least two interviews and is scored on every part of the process against set metrics.”

The All-Ireland Business Foundation is responsible for overseeing the All-Ireland Business Summit and All-Star awards, ongoing All-Star accreditation, Thought Leader awards and promoting peer dialogue among members.