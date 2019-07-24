Offaly councillor demands government develop 'a coherent policy for the future of Bord na Mona'

An Offaly county councillor has called on the government to swiftly develop a coherent policy for the future of Bord na Móna.

Independent councillor John Leahy was commenting on the decision by An Bord Pleanála to refuse the proposed Shannonbridge peat and biomass electricity plant.

Cllr Leahy stated, "The government, the ESB and Bord na Mona must move swiftly to develop a coherent policy for the future of Bord na Mona. This latest decision is another example of the politics of fail to prepare, prepare to fail. The employees of Bord na Móna deserve a coherent future proofed plan. Instead they are lingering on the vine being killed by kind sentiments."

He added, "a fundamental review of the remit of the ESB and Bord na Móna is required to ensure the company’s hard-working workforce survive and thrive. It is time to create real opportunities in practical areas such as insulation, retrofitting and renewable power sourced electric heat pump installation. They certainly deserve better than death by a thousand cuts."

An Bord Pleanála yesterday refused to give permission to a biomass conversion project at West Offaly Power Station at Shanonbridge.

It claimed an extension of peat-burning at the power plant was unjustifiable in the current climate change era and also questioned the switch to biomass planned by Bord na Mona in Shannonbridge. BNM already burns biomass at its plant in Edenderry.

