Naomh Molaoise 'Mother’s & Others' enjoy memorable day at Leinster blitz

Naomh Molaoise Gaelic for Mother’s & Others team headed off early Saturday morning to Navan to take part in their first Leinster football blitz.

Forty teams from Leinster took part in the Provincial blitz which was hosted by O Mahonys Navan Mother’s & Others.

In charge of the warm up was Stephen MacGabhann who made sure all the ladies were ready for action that got underway on seven pitches at 12.30pm and continued until around 4.30pm.

Each team played four 15 minute non competitive games throughout the day. A BBQ, the music and the clubhouse bar kept all entertained between matches.

The Lidl Gaelic 4 Mothers & Others initiative is an innovative way to introduce mothers and other women to playing Ladies Gaelic Football. Mothers often drop their kids to training and call back to collect them, but the Ladies Gaelic Football Association wants to change that.

The Lidl Gaelic 4 Mothers & Others initiative sees women playing Ladies Gaelic Football in a fun, non-competitive and social environment. Lidl Gaelic 4 Mothers & Others provides an opportunity for women to get their recommended weekly exercise in a fun way while meeting other women in their area.

The initiative has proved hugely popular with women of all ages and has taken off in all 32 counties with success stories popping up all over the country.

There is one provinicial blitz organised in each province every year and one national blitz day which have been a huge success with between 900 and 1000 mothers and others participating in the Lidl National Blitz Days each year.

Naomh Molaoise G4M&O started in 2017 and trains once a week in Ballycommon GAA pitch. Training sessions are designed to suit all levels of fitness and skill with the main focus being on ‘FUN’. No previous football experience is needed, in fact a good few current members joined having never played football and admitted being apprehensive coming to the first session - 5 minutes in and they knew they’d made the right decision.

The club is getting ready for the National Blitz which will be held on October 5 in Portmarnock - fancy dress and a team song are a must for this fun event which will bring our season to a close.

If you are over 25 years old and wish to join Naomh Molaoise G4M&O, contact Annette 086-3276536 or Margo 087-782 5855 for details. New members always welcome.