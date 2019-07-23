WATCH: The champion has landed - Incredible scenes as Shane Lowry arrives in Clara
WATCH: The champion has land - Incredible scenes as Shane Lowry arrives in Clara
Shane Lowry has landed in Clara. The scenes were incredible as The Open Champion returned to his home town.
There's going to be some party tonight....
‘Olé, Olé, Olé!’ Open Golf Champion Shane Lowry is given a warm welcome home in Clara, Co Offaly | https://t.co/GbMvZKnAms pic.twitter.com/bIR7IIVXTG— RTÉ News (@rtenews) July 23, 2019
It's a hero's welcome for @TheOpen champion @ShaneLowryGolf in Clara, Co Offaly | https://t.co/GbMvZKnAms https://t.co/cH5RJGcXZG— RTÉ News (@rtenews) July 23, 2019
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on