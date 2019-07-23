Full traffic management plan ahead of Shane Lowry's homecoming this evening

Gardaí have released details of the traffic management plan for Shane Lowry's homecoming in Clara this evening, Tuesday, July 23.

Shane Lowry will be presented to the crowd at a reception hosted on The Green in Clara at 6pm. The Green in Clara is located in the town centre and can easily be accessed by foot or road.

Clara town will be pedestrianised from 3pm and there will be no vehicular access to the site.

Access to Event

Road

1. Traffic approaching from Tullamore/Portlaoise direction will be diverted at Kilmucklin Cross toward parking area at Clara GAA Grounds.

2. Traffic approaching from the Kilbeggan direction will travel directly to the main parking area at Clara GAA Grounds.

3. Patrons travelling from a Westerly direction Athlone/Moate will be directed towards parking in O’Keefes Field at the approach to Clara town (approx. 200mts from site).

4. Patrons approaching from Ferbane/Ballycumber will be directed towards parking in GAA Field on Ballycumber Road (approx. ½ KM from site).

Rail and Public Transport

Clara Train is located at New Road Clara. This is approx ½ km from the Event Site. There is no shuttle bus service provided and patrons will travel to the event by foot.

Disabled Parking

Disabled parking is available at the Church Ground, Clara which is adjacent to the event site.

Patrons are asked to cooperate with Gardai/Stewards and exercise patience.