Urgent review needed of West Offaly planning refusal - Nolan

Independent TD Carol Nolan has called for an urgent review of the decision by An Bord Pleanala to refuse planning permission for the redevelopment of the ESB power plant at Shannonbridge.

Deputy Nolan was speaking amid widespread shock within the county following the Bord Pleanala ruling.

“This decision must be urgently reassessed in light of the potentially devastating impact it will have on hundreds of families in Offaly," she said.

"While the ruling has just been announced it appears to be totally disproportionate with no real consideration given to the elements of the ESB plan to continue burning peat only until the end of 2027, when the plant would convert to the exclusive use of biomass."

"There is very little sense here that those who submitted the environmental objections were even conscious of the future of the 300 Bord na Móna and ESB employees at the station."

"It is yet another instance of where the very idea of a just and sustainable transition is being thrown to the wind in order to exclusively address a single-issue concern."

"The workers and the families associated with Shannonbridge deserve better than this."

"We must have balance in decisions of this scale; a balance which I fear is nowhere to be seen in the decision made today by An Bord Pleanala,” concluded Deputy Nolan.