Offaly Cathaoirleach seriously concerned for West Offaly Power plant

The chairperson of Offaly County Council and general election candidate, Cllr Peter Ormond, has expressed disappointment at the news that the ESB Power Station redevelopment at Shannonbridge has been refused planning permission from An Bord Pleanala.

"The announcement this morning puts a major cloud over the future of employment of over 300 Bord Na Mona and ESB employees," the Fianna Fail councillor said.

"The planning application had been for the continued operation for the peat fuelled power station to facilitate the failed transition to firing it with biomass."

Cllr Ormond stated the Offaly County Council had been part of a transition team to work in the region to make a gradual transition away from peat production and to assist communities and individuals make the transition while protecting the economy in Offaly.

Cllr Ormond is concerned that peat harvesting in the Midlands will "come to an immediate halt and the future of the employment in the county will be greatly affected."

"Time is not on our side to make the required transition and it is important that the Government make every effort to protect the livelihoods of employees and the communities that depend on the economy of peat production."

"Both Bord Na Mona and the ESB had tremendous links with Offaly going back to the 1950s and every effort needs to be made to sustain these communities."

"The Government needs to hold an immediate crisis meeting with the transition team in light of today’s decision to find a way of ensuring that the employees and communities, in particular, West Offaly are protected."