Edenderry Tidy Towns receive funding boost from two local businesses

The members of Edenderry Tidy Towns were delighted to receive two very generous donations from local businesses Rosderra Mets and from Ken Logan in the revamped Long Bar.

Both donations will go towards the cost of the committee's floral display on JKL Street.

Both businesses contacted me and were high in their praises of the committee's efforts to improve our town," Cllr Noel Cribbin said.

John O'Connor on behalf of Rosderra presented Cllr Cribbin with their donation while Ken Logan (pictured below) presented Cllr Cribbin with the Long Bar's contribution.

Ken held a garden party in his premises with music by Seamie Moore and John Nolan with the ticket sales and raffle money going towards Edenderry Tidy Towns Committee.

"We were delighted with Ken's offer and we thank all who bought tickets and supported the fundraiser, the garden party was a huge success with great music and craic had by all. We again thank Ken for his kind offer and to all his customers in the Long Bar," Cllr Noel Cribbin concluded on behalf of the committee.