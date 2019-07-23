TUESDAY THROWBACK: The day Shane Lowry starred in goals for Clara in an U-12 hurling final

We have dug very deep into the Offaly Express archives for today's Throwback Tuesday and it appears that golf's gain may well have been Offaly hurling's loss.

If the newly crowned Open Champion Shane Lowry had not become a world star on the golfing stage, he could well have starred between the posts for the Offaly hurlers if this report from October 1999 on the Offaly U-12C Hurling Final that was played in Banagher is anything to go by.

Despite being on a Clara side that lost out to a strong Seir Kieran outfit, a young Lowry showed some of the outstanding hand-eye co-ordination that has served him so well on the world golfing stage.

The report on the match from Alan Walsh refers twice to the heroic exploits of Shane in goal. In one paragraph, Alan wrote, "The superb goalkeeping of Shane Lowry was one of the highlights of the final. He produced at least four top quality saves, stops that even Stephen Byrne would be proud of."

And in summing up the game, Alan added, "Netminder Shane Lowry, as already mentioned, was superb and very much a contender for man of the match."

It is worth noting that on the winning Seir Kieran team was one Joe Bergin who scored six 'long range points' in his side's 4-7 to 0-0 victory.

