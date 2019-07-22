Brian Cowen 'making slow progress' as he recovers from serious illness

Former Taoiseach Brian Cowen is making 'slow progress' after being hospitalised on July 4 with a serious medical condition. The former Offaly TD was in intensive care and in an induced coma.

His brother Barry, now the sitting TD for Offaly, spoke during a special episode of Liveline earlier today. The episode was dedicated to Shane Lowry's stunning win at The Open and during his contribution, Barry gave an update on his brother's condition.

"Brian's progress is slow, but it's progress nonetheless. There might be a long road ahead but there’s a road ahead and we’re delighted that’s the case.

He also thanked those who have sent messages of support.

"We’re greatly encouraged and most thankful for all the messages of goodwill that are flooding in from, obviously from our hometown and country, and throughout the country."

Barry was on the air to speak about Shane Lowry's stunning achievement at The Open and he paid a glowing tribute to his fellow Clara man.

"Yesterday and the weekend has given us all a great lift because it was a fantastic achievement and we share in that the same as any other member of the community or the town does. We're hugely proud and delighted to see Shane realise his potential. When he was presented with the prize yesterday, he immediately mentioned his parents and his extended family for the sacrifices that they made to allow him to realise his potential. That speaks volumes of him, of the man, of the person."

The entire programme was dedicated to Shane Lowry and you can listen to it HERE