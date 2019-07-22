Decision due this week on major housing development in Tullamore

A planning decision is due from Offaly County Council this week on a major housing development in Tullamore.

Daingean Road Residential Ltd is looking for permission to construct a total of 99 houses of various sizes on the Daingean Road.

The development will consist of 13 two-bedroomed, two-storey terraced houses, 17 three-bedroomed, two-storey terraced houses, 11 four-bedroomed, two-storey detached houses, 44 three-bedroomed, two-storey semi-detached houses and 14 two-bedroomed, two-storey masoinettes.

A decision is due this week from the local authority.