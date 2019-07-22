Offaly County Council on standby for Shane Lowry's homecoming celebrations

Offaly County Council is on standby to do "whatever needs to be done" when details of Shane Lowry's homecoming are confirmed.

The Esker Hills man made history when he became the fifth Irishman, the fourth in the last 12 years, to win the Open Championship.

He did so on Irish soil in Royal Portrush in Antrim and has been celebrating his six-shot win in epic fashion.

Details have not been confirmed for a homecoming but the talk around Clara is that the new champion will be received in the town tonight.

Offaly County Council are ready to swing into action whenever they are called upon and have also hailed Lowry's win as historic.

Local councillor Frank Moran said he wasn't sure when the homecoming would take place but said "there will be a party in Clara tonight regardless."

He, along with the residents and members of Esker Hills, is looking forward to the homecoming with tonight or tomorrow the most likely date.

Celebrations are set to continue in the town well into the week and next weekend.