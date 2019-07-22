Bord na Mona treatment of long-term workers setting bad precedent - Nolan

Independent TD Carol Nolan has said she is alarmed at the manner in which Bord na Móna has engaged with employees at its Mountdillon operation in Co Longford.

Deputy Nolan was speaking ahead of a protest this evening by the Group of Unions (GOU) that represents many of the permanent staff members who may yet lose their jobs at the peat power plant:

“The position adopted by Bord na Móna, and in particular the way in which it has treated its long-term employees, has been needlessly provocative and unfair," she claimed.

"This does not bode well for the future of the Mountdillon plant not indeed for the entire Midlands."

"All of us who have been active in seeking to put in place a robust and just transition to new forms of employment for the Midlands region always presumed that Bord na Móna would be a constructive and fair partner in that process," Deputy Nolan added.

"That presumption has taken a battering recently in light of Bord na Móna’s willingness to casually set aside the duty of care it owes its workers."

"I seriously hope that this does not indicate a more fundamental shift in attitude. Right across the Midlands the workers of Bord na Móna have given decades of service and hard work to build up the brand and sustain the viability of its entire operation.

"That history cannot simply be set aside as we engage with the challenging work of finding alternative employment models for the region."

"I am calling on Bord na Móna to listen to the Unions and the workers and to engage with full openness to any suggestion that will allow us to maintain the maximum amount of employment,” concluded Deputy Nolan.