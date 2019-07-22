'We are heartbroken' - OSPCA pay tribute after death of former chairperson

The Offaly SPCA has paid a beautiful tribute to former chairperson Martina Guilfoyle.

Martina passed away last week and was celebrated at her funeral mass on Sunday.

She was remembered over the weekend as "a wonderfully caring and committed animal rescuer."

"Sadly, we have lost a bright and beautiful ray of sunshine, one of our own. We are heartbroken," the animal rescue group said.

"Our beloved Martina was a dear friend, a fellow volunteer, a former chairperson of OSPCA and a wonderfully caring and committed animal rescuer."

"Those of us who knew Martina benefited greatly from knowing her. Her quiet, unassuming, caring and compassionate nature touched all who had the privilege of meeting and knowing her."

"It is said that when a rescuer passes on that they enter heaven by crossing over the rainbow bridge where they are met by every animal that they have encountered, saved or helped during their lifetime," the OSPCA said.

"If this is true, and we truly hope it is, then our dear Martina will have a very long line of friends waiting to greet her and to escort her to her place in heaven."

"We volunteers at OSPCA would like to extend our deepest and heartfelt sympathy to Martina's beloved daughter, son and little granddaughter, family, loved ones and friends on their great loss."

"May you rest in peace, Martina, till we meet again."