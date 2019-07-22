Truck crashes into house during Garda chase in the Midlands

Gardaí at Portlaoise are appealing for witnesses and the public assistance following an incident at Tullamoy, Stradbally, Co Laois on Sunday night, July 21.

The incident happened shortly after 11pm when Gardai attempted to stop a stolen truck towing a trailer with a mini digger in the area after the Windy Gap, Stradbally near Luggacurran on the N80.

The truck driver abandoned the stolen truck and fled in 06 KE Toyota which was travelling in convoy with the truck. This car was later found abandoned in a field nearby.